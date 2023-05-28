'It's a miracle': Fans react after tire flies off Indy 500 car and over spectators

Racing fans are saying it's a miracle no one was reportedly hurt after the rear left tire of Indy 500 driver Kyle Kirkwood's car went flying over the grandstand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a nasty hit with Felix Rosenqvist.

People using Twitter had thoughts.

More: 'It looked like a flying saucer': The story of the last spectator death at the Indy 500

I was in this turn. Hugely relieved everyone appears to be ok. Watching a wheel fly over my friends at 150 miles per hour is not an experience I’m anxious to repeat. https://t.co/H39y269zKH — John Green (@sportswithjohn) May 28, 2023

An angel must have grabbed that tire. Talk about a miracle. #Indy500 #IndyCar — Matt Archuleta (@indy44) May 28, 2023

here’s the slo-mo of the tire going into the crowd:#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/NtpFurU0DJ — jamie jordan (@JordanJamie) May 28, 2023

I have never seen anything like that in my life.



That tire leaped over the stands and missed the end of the SE Vista by less than 20 feet. I'm hearing people by the suites were giving thumbs up, so it sounds like it cleared into the golf course. But man, that was close#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/MA7NpdgVYQ — Noha (@MightyMack03) May 28, 2023

An angel must have grabbed that tire. Talk about a miracle. #Indy500 #IndyCar — Matt Archuleta (@indy44) May 28, 2023

I have never seen anything like that in my life.



That tire leaped over the stands and missed the end of the SE Vista by less than 20 feet. I'm hearing people by the suites were giving thumbs up, so it sounds like it cleared into the golf course. But man, that was close#Indy500 pic.twitter.com/MA7NpdgVYQ — Noha (@MightyMack03) May 28, 2023

More: Indianapolis 500 live updates: Results, leaderboard from IMS

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More: Swarm of bees attack Indianapolis 500 race fans near the start/finish line

Follow IndyStar race coverage with these stories below

Who has won? A complete list of winners over Indy 500's century of existence

Why it's called Carb Day: Even though Indy cars don't use carburetors

What was the closest finish? Here are the 5 closest finishes in Indy 500 history

How big is IMS? You may not realize just how big Indianapolis Motor Speedway is

What happens to all that trash? From cake to cans, the story of the Indy 500 through trash and the volunteers clearing it

More: Complete guide to 2023 Indy 500: All of our coverage of the 107th running

Advertisement

More: 'Six laps of commercials': Indy 500 fans actually able to watch annoyed with ads, lagging

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis 500: Tire flies over fans, social media reacts