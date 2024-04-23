Miovski's 'pleasure' at place in team of year

Despite the heartbreak at Hampden, it appears Bojan Miovski still managed to conjure up a smile this weekend.

The 24-year-old took to X to share his pride at being named by his fellow professionals in the PFA Scotland team of the year.

He follows in team-mate Duk's footsteps after his inclusion last term.

The North Macedonia striker - who scored his 24th goal of the season for Aberdeen at Hampden - said he "can't express how much this means".

"I strongly believe if you work hard, whatever you want, it will come to you," he added.

"It's a pleasure to be chosen."

Miovski was joined in the front three by Hearts' Lawrence Shankland and Theo Bair of Motherwell. The trio boast an impressive 65 goals between them in all competitions this campaign.