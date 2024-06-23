Mio Backhaus responds to Barcelona transfer links

Werder Bremen star Mio Backhaus has on Sunday spoken out regarding the speculation linking him with a move to Spain, with Barcelona.

For those not familiar with his name, Backhaus is a 20-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently on the books of Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

The youngster spent this past season out on loan in the Netherlands, with FC Volendam.

And, despite his side’s eventual relegation, Backhaus thoroughly impressed, on his way to being named Eredivisie goalkeeper of the season.

Such exploits have piqued the attentions of a whole host of clubs from across the continent, with the aforementioned Barcelona one club credited with an interest.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his Blaugrana links was put to Backhaus himself.

During an interview with Transfermarkt, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, however, the shot-stopper moved to play as much down, adamant that his focus is fully on matters back in Bremen:

“I received an incredible amount of WhatsApp and Instagram messages. To be honest, those rumors are always good. However, my attention is focused exclusively on Werder. I know that ‘Zetti’ (Michael Zetterer) had a good season, but I’ll be back to Bremen with a clear sporting goal. Like every ambitious goalkeeper, I obviously want to be number one. I am excited for the new season and I will act accordingly in training.”

Conor Laird | GSFN