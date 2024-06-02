Minutemen win first regional in 29 years

NAPPANEE — The championship sign at the Concord High School baseball field will finally be updated.

For the first time in 29 years, the Minutemen own a regional championship, after a wild 11-9 victory over Mishawaka at the Class 4A NorthWood Regional.

"I was expecting a 4-3 or 5-4 game today ... nothing like this,'' Concord coach Greg Hughes admitted. "But we brought our bats today and probably hit the ball better than we have all season at a great time.''

The Minutemen, now 20-10, will play Homestead (20-10) in a Class 4A Semistate game next Saturday. The time and location will be released by the IHSAA on Sunday.

Homestead advance by beating Carroll, 8-4.

The heroes at Concord were many ... but the player that had the biggest impact was likely sophomore pitcher Joey Hauger, who came in to pitch in relief of starter Braeden Messenger with two on and no outs in the fourth inning.

That inning didn't go well, as the southpaw would give up six runs — just two earned — while Mishawaka also got three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly.

The good news is, Hauger pitched the final three innings and gave up just two hits and no runs to earn the win.

"They hit the ball all over in his first inning, but after that he really settled down,'' Hughes said. "I could tell when he was warming up for his second inning that was back to concentrating on his location and that he'd be fine.''

"I'm usually a starter, so coming in to pitch in relief was different,'' Hauger admitted. "But after the first inning I felt good and trusted the defense behind me.''

Trailing 3-0, the Minutemen scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

The highlight of the inning was a three-run bomb off the bat of sophomore Lukas Ulfig, which turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 Concord lead.

"I got a fastball inside and was just able to turn on it,'' Ulfig said of his first varsity home run. "I knew I hit it good and it just sailed out of here ... it was a great feeling for sure.''

Concord added a sixth run in the inning when Messenger doubled to deep center to drive in Andrew Kavanagh. But after a pair of walks, Concord would leave the bases loaded when Emanuel Rosa struck out off Mishawaka reliever Noah Deeds — the Cavemen's third pitcher in the inning.

But it didn't take long for Mishawaka to strike back, taking a 9-6 lead after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Hughes brought in Hauger after the first two Mishawaka hitters singled off Messenger to start the fourth. The sophomore then threw low at first for an error on a Cavemen bunt, which loaded the bases.

After a strikeout, Mishawaka's Shawn Nowicki singled in a run to make it 6-4 and Trey DeBroka followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one.

With runners on second and third and two out, Hughes elected to walk a red-hot Cooper Pritchett to load the bases.

But the strategy failed when Bill Hartzke doubled in all three runs to give Mishawaka the lead. Hartzke then scored on a single by Kamdon Putz and it was 9-6.

"The emotions of that inning were all over the place,'' Hughes said. "We were up, then down and trying to come back again. But that's baseball ... especially when you're trying to win a regional.''

But Concord brought Hughes and their large crowd back to a good place in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs to tie the game at nine.

Garrett Steward started the rally with a triple and after a walk to Ulfig, scored on a fielder's choice. After a single and stolen base by Troy Deaton, Messenger tied the game with a line-drive single to center and it was back to 9-9.

"That two-out hit by Messenger was huge,'' Mishawaka coach John Huemmer said. "I thought we had weathered the storm and then it was back tied.''

After Hueger got the Cavemen in order in the bottom of the fifth, the Minutemen had the winning rally in the sixth.

Noah Norwood opened the inning with a double and scored when Rosa doubled two pitches later. After a single by sophomore Alex Kridler — who drove in Concord's first two runs of the game — Rosa scored on a long sacrifice fly by Stewart.

Hauger gave up a two-run double to Pritchett in the sixth and a one-out double to Izaiah Bute in the seventh, but stranded both runners to keep the Cavemen at bay and give Concord the title.

"These kids are just so mentally tough,'' Hughes said of his team. "They know what they're supposed to do and they're really good at doing the little things to help us win.''

Concord won just six games last season, before winning sectional and regional crowns this season.

So what does this title mean to the Minutemen? Ulfig gave his thought.

"It means we get to keep playing,'' Ulfig said with a smile. "Here we go and here we come to semistate ... we're not done yet.''

Messenger had two hits and drove in three for the Minutemen, while Kridler added two hits and two RBI's. Jordan Flores also had two hits for Concord.

Pritchett had a pair of doubles for Mishawaka, while Hartzke drove in four for the Cavemen, while Bute added three hits.

"This is a tough one,'' Huemmer said. "We had opportunities to score a few more runs, but we made some mistakes on the bases and we just weren't crisp all day. But if you'd told me before the game that we'd score nine, have 11 hits and no errors, I would have told you we would have won.''

------------

NORTHWOOD REGIONAL

Concord;000;632;0;—;11;11;2

Mishawaka;102;600;0;—;9;12;9

Braeden Messenger, Joey Hauger (4, W); Brady Gallo, Colten Handley (4), Noah Deeds (4), Trey DeBroka (5, L), Landon Johns (7).

Concord: Hits: Messenger 2, Jordan Flores 2, Alex Kridler 2. 2B: Messenger, Flores. 3B: Garrett Stewart. HR: Lukas Ulfig. RBI: Messenger 3, Ulfig 3, Kridler 2.

Mishawaka: Hits: Izaiah Bute 3, Cooper Pritchett 2. 2B: Pritchett 2, Bill Hartzke, Bute 2. RBI: Hartzke 4.