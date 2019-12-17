But, what a minute... Carmelo Anthony can't defend, right? Wrong!

The Blazers attributed Monday's 111-110 victory over the Suns to their overall second half defense improvements.

Yes, their defense.

Portland found themselves in a hole in the first half. Between the Suns shooting 58.1 percent from the floor, and the Blazers committing countless fouls and turnovers, it was a difficult start for the Blazers.

They were down by as many as 16 points. So, one might wonder how this story eventually amounts to good defensive play.

"Defensively we did a better job in the second half, communicating, rebounding the ball, bigs protecting the basket and execution was much better than it has been," CJ McCollum told reporters postgame.

It was Portland's defensive effort in the third and fourth quarters that Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was pleased with after the win.

"I thought we played a good half of basketball in the second half. We were down at half, but the way we got back into it, I thought our defense was much better in the second half, we didn't give up as many open threes, we played a solid half of basketball," Stotts told reporters.

There was one Trail Blazer, in particular, who came up with some big-time stops.



Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony?

Carmelo Anthony!!!

It was Melo's defensive plays late in the game that helped the Blazers secure the victory. The 10-time All-Star finished with three blocks and two steals in the win.

At the 4:05 mark of the fourth quarter, Melo blocked Mikal Bridges's layup to keep the Blazers' lead of 104-100.

These are what you call winning basketball plays



The block not only stopped the Suns from getting an easy lay-up, it also seemed to give the Blazers life.

Throughout Melo's career he has never been known as a defensive stopper, but to Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, Anthony has proven he can be an important piece on defense.

The effort, you know what I'm saying? I think when everybody talks about what he brings to our team, they automatically talk about offensively, but the second he stepped on the floor for our team, his communication from the forward position has helped us a lot, even if it hasn't equaled us turning into a great defensive team, it's just been, our communication is improving. -- Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard

Anthony also added 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting Monday night.

Looking back over Melo's 17-year career, people, of course, point to his offensive genius and how he became one of the best isolation players in the game.

"Who plays defense in today's NBA?" Melo joked after Monday's victory over the Suns.

But, all kidding aside, Anthony knew that stepping up on the defensive end is what the Blazers had to do to get the job done against a hot-shooting Suns team.

Tonight was just a game that we had to dig deep and get this one. Early we kind of dug ourselves a hole. Those guys came out playing extremely well, shooting the ball well. I think they kind of caught us off guard with their pace early. I think once we settled down and we really got their pace under control, we was able to do some things on the defensive end that was beneficial to us, rotate, sink back… We needed to… It made the defense a lot of fun. -- Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony

While his teammates praise him for his consistent talk on the defensive end, Anthony said his communication on that side of the ball is nothing new. His offense has just always overshadowed his defense.

"That's always been me, being vocal like that," Melo said.

Portland will continue to lean on Melo's vocal and active defense as well as what he brings in the scoring factor as Wednesday night the Blazers look to start a winning streak when the Warriors make a stop at Moda Center.

But, what a minute... Carmelo Anthony can't defend, right? Wrong! originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest