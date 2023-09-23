Minus DaOne Owens, Massillon football remains undefeated led by Jalen Slaughter, defense

MASSILLON — Faced with the adversity of not having quarterback DaOne Owens, the top-ranked Massillon Tigers emphatically took care of business Friday night to stay undefeated.

Jalen Slaughter stepped back into the starting QB spot and helped lead the Tigers to a 41-7 rout of previously unbeaten Middletown, Delaware.

Massillon, the state's top-ranked high school football team in the Associated Press Division II poll, moved to 6-0. The Tigers did it minus Owens. He did not play because of an ongoing investigation of his transfer application by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Slaughter stepped in just fine.

“We didn’t expect them to throw the ball quite as much as they did," Middletown coach Zachary Blum said. "They did a phenomenal job with it. Jalen played a great game. We knew him as No. 2, but he did a great job. I’m sure he has a lot to be proud of and his coaches do as well."

Massillon's Braylyn Toles heads into end zone for a first-half touchdown as Middletown, Delaware's Dorian Rutledge trails, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

On the first snap, Slaughter went deep to find Braylyn Toles on a 53-yard pass for a Massillon touchdown. Slaughter and the Tigers were just getting revved up. Jacques Carter, who had 142 yards receiving on eight catches, turned a screen pass into a 48-yard TD later in the first quarter. Slaughter also connected with Emy Louis Jr. for a 21-yard TD late in the second quarter.

Slaughter finished the game 15-of-29 passing for 293 yards. He threw one interception. Carter gained 142 yards receiving on eight catches. Louis Jr. totaled three catches for 81 yards.

Massillon receiver Jacques Carter runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against Middletown (Del.), Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Dorian Pringle added three touchdowns on the ground, all on 1-yard runs. Defensively, the All-Ohio linebacker made two sacks among his 3.5 tackles for loss.

“I’m proud of our kids," Moore said. "They went out and played hard. Offensively, we really executed early. They sputtered a little bit and then got going again later in the game. We completed some good balls there early, mixed in some runs."

Massillon's Michael Wright Jr. (45) and Cody Fair celebrate Wright's first-half sack vs. Middletown (Del.), Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Middletown couldn’t run the football at all, finishing with minus-39 yards rushing. The Tigers made 11 tackles for loss, resulting in 61 yards of losses. That left the Cavaliers to depend on QB Austin Troyer’s arm. Troyer threw for 117 yards (on 12-of-34 passing) and one second-quarter touchdown, enabling the Cavs to avoid a shutout.

St. John's (D.C.) is up next for the Tigers, who outgained the Cavs 449-133.

“We played really well against the run,” Moore said. “We also got after the quarterback, too. So I’m really happy with our defensive effort."

