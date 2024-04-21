Advertisement

Minotauros seize a 2-0 series lead on Bruins

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 21—The Austin Bruins now have their backs to the wall as they dropped game two of the NAHL Central semifinals to Minot by a score of 3-1 in Minot Saturday.

The Bruins now must win three games in a row to keep their season alive. They will host Minot in game three at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

John Hirschfeld scored to bring Austin within 2-1 in the third period, but Minot's Niklas Ketonen scored an empty netter to put the game away with 1:03 left.

Trent Wiemken stopped 21 of the 23 shots he saw in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 1 — 1

Minot 0 1 2 — 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(M) Ian Spencer (Colby Woogk) 16:21

Third period

(M) Nicholas Seweckel (Pavol Funtek, Weston Knox) 8:17

(A) John Hirschfeld (Ocean Wallace, Austin Salani) 17:05

(M) Niklas Ketonen 18:57