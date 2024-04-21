Minotauros seize a 2-0 series lead on Bruins

Apr. 21—The Austin Bruins now have their backs to the wall as they dropped game two of the NAHL Central semifinals to Minot by a score of 3-1 in Minot Saturday.

The Bruins now must win three games in a row to keep their season alive. They will host Minot in game three at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

John Hirschfeld scored to bring Austin within 2-1 in the third period, but Minot's Niklas Ketonen scored an empty netter to put the game away with 1:03 left.

Trent Wiemken stopped 21 of the 23 shots he saw in net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 1 — 1

Minot 0 1 2 — 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(M) Ian Spencer (Colby Woogk) 16:21

Third period

(M) Nicholas Seweckel (Pavol Funtek, Weston Knox) 8:17

(A) John Hirschfeld (Ocean Wallace, Austin Salani) 17:05

(M) Niklas Ketonen 18:57