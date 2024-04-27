Minotauros finish off a sweep of Bruins

Apr. 26—The No. 4 seeded Austin Bruins ended their NAHL Central Division semifinal series against the top-seeded Minot Minotauros the same way it started — with a lopsided loss.

The Minotauros finished off a series sweep and ended the Bruins' season with a 7-1 victory in Riverside Arena.

Minot won game one of the three-game series 9-1 and they outscored Austin 19-3 in the three games.

"We knew going into the series that Minot would be a tough battle," Bruins forward Dylan Cook said. "They're a deep team and we kind of did everything in our power to combat that and at times I thought we did really well, but we just couldn't sustain it. When you get behind with any team, it's hard to come back. It's just unfortunate how it ended."

Austin took a 1-0 lead when Alex Laurenza scored in a scrum early in the first period, but it wasn't able to produce enough open looks to stay in the game as Minot put up three goals in the second and third periods.

Trent Wiemken stopped 16 of 23 shots in net for Austin.

Cook, a University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit, played with Austin for two years. He said he had a great experience with the Bruins.

"It's the best experience I could've imagined," Cook said. "I always heard that it can be hard to fit in on junior teams, but if you came into our locker room, you were one of us right away. The guys I met here in Austin will be some of my best friends for the rest of my life."

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 1 3 3 — 7

Austin 1 0 0 — 1

First period

(A) Alex Laurenza (Jackson Luther, Ryan Hintz) 6:25

(M) Joel Lehtinen (Will Dawson, Ty James) 13:07

Second period

(M) Ryan Jockims 6:18

(M) Jack O'Hanisain (Pavol Funtek, Joel Lehtinen) 14:08

(M) Murray Marvin-Cordes (Cayden Casey, Will Dawson) 18:46

Third period

(M) Lehtinen (O'Hanisain, Niklas Ketonen) 4:13

(M) John Emmons (Jordan Gibbs) 9:07

(M) John Small (Colby Woogk) 15:52