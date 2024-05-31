Minot comes back late to take 7-5 win over Grand Forks Red River

May 30—DICKINSON — The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders were in command throughout the Thursday, May 30 quarterfinal matchup with Minot, as the top-two teams — record-wise — in North Dakota combined for 39 wins over the season. But the Magicians came back from a 5-3 deficit in the sixth inning to earn the 7-5 win, scoring 4 runs on a series of errors and missteps, while reliever Raegan Terrel came on strong in the later innings, striking out the side in both the fifth and seventh innings to send the Magicians to face Bismarck High at 4 p.m. on Friday after the Demons topped Fargo North, 15-5.

"That was a good inning," Minot manager Gerard Cederstrom said. "We were right there in a few innings but couldn't score the runs, and we kept plugging away and in the end — between them struggling and us putting the ball in play — we came out on top."

The Roughriders had posted a run in the first on an RBI single from first-baseman Ella Speidel that plated centerfielder Ella Weippert, and Red River scored another 2 runs in the second on a single from second-baseman Mya Mannausau — who went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI — that scored third-baseman Taylor Kilgore and catcher Ella Nelson came in soon after. Mannausau also plated pinch-runner Mackenzie Bishop-Diaz and Brooke Dorsey in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.

But Minot kept the game close with centerfielder Ellington Anderson scoring on a passed-ball in the first frame and benefited from RBI doubles from pitcher Halle Baker and second-baseman Tayler Falcon in the third inning, after Baker left the mound after the first inning and gave way to Terrel.

The 4-run outburst came courtesy of right-fielder Sydnee Bartsch, who reached on an error and later scored on a wild-pitch before Isabelle Anderson singled and reached second on another wild pitch and advanced on the play to third. That was followed by an RBI single from shortstop Avery Lunde and a 2-run single from Ellington Anderson — who ended up 1-for-2 with 2 runs and 2 RBI — at the top of the order that closed out the scoring for the game.

Terrel earned the win on six innings of work with 10 Ks while walking only 2 and scattering 6 hits, while Speidel ended up with the loss on .2 innings of play that saw zero earned runs and only 1 hit. Jocelyn Berg went 5.1 innings for Grand Forks Red River, giving up 5 earned runs and 7 hits while striking out 7.

"It's a tough one — knowing that we had it in our grasp — but we always say that sometimes one big inning can make a difference and that was their big inning," Roughriders manager Hannah Rose-Rodriguez said. "It's a tough position to be in after being successful the whole year — and Minot was successful until last weekend — that put us in a tough draw, but we gave it the next effort that we could."

Isabelle Anderson was the lone Magician athlete with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a run, while Weippert was 2-for-4 with a run for the Roughriders and Nelson was 2-for-3.

