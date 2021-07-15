MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds see eight-game winning streak end with loss to Amarillo

Jul. 15—MIDLAND — Early scores from the Amarillo Sod Poodles proved to be the difference as the Midland RockHounds fell 4-3 Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Outfielder Dominic Fletcher got the visitors on the scoreboard first with a solo homer to left field, giving Amarillo a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

That score held until the third inning when Amarillo outfielder Stone Garrett hit an RBI single to bring in Jancarlos Cintron, increasing the lead to 2-0.

An Alek Thomas RBI single was quickly followed up by another Cintron score in the top of the fifth, giving the visitors a comfortable 4-0 lead.

That's when the RockHounds began to show signs of life, as a score from outfielder Jake Suddleson cut the deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the frame.

A two-run homer from Mickey McDonald brought Midland closer, making the score 4-3 late in the game.

The Sod Poodles ultimately held on to that advantage and ended the RockHounds' eight-game winning streak, their longest of the 2021 season.

The last time the RockHounds had lost at Frisco on July 3.

McDonald led the RockHounds with two RBIs, while Thomas led the Sod Poodles with two RBIs of his own.

The series between Midland and Amarillo will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Midland RockHounds 3

Amarillo......... 101 020 000 — 4 10 2

Midland......... 000 030 000 — 3 6 0

Luis Frias, Jeff Bain (6), Keegan Curtis (8), Blake Rogers (9) and Dominic Miroglio. Brady Feigl, Brett Graves (6), Jack Weisenburger (7), Aiden McIntyre (9) and JJ Schwarz. W — Frias. L — Feigl. SV — Rogers. 2B — Amarillo: Renae Martinez, Jancarlos Cintron and Miroglio. HR — Amarillo: Dominic Fletcher. Midland: Mickey McDonald.

Records — Amarillo: 27-34 overall; Midland: 31-31.