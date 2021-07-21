MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds get off to slow start in series opener against Corpus Christi

Jul. 21—MIDLAND — The Midland RockHounds couldn't get much going offensively in their series opener against the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

A scoring surge in the sixth inning helped the Hooks secure an 8-1 victory to take down the RockHounds.

Corpus Christi shortstop Grae Kessinger got the Hooks on the board first with an RBI double to left field, bringing in Scott Schreiber to make the score 1-0 in the top of the second inning.

That score held up for most of the contest, until the sixth when Corpus Christi found a rhythm to extend its lead.

With the bases loaded, catcher Scott Manea was walked and that gave third baseman Joe Perez the opportunity to reach home plate for the Hooks.

Schreiber then took full advantage of the opportunity by hitting a grand slam to left field to increase the lead to 6-0 in favor of the visitors.

Center fielder Corey Julks would add another run before the inning came to an end with an RBI double to left field.

Schrieber again went deep in the top of the seventh frame, this time with a solo homer to right field to cap off the scoring for Corpus Christi.

RockHounds second baseman Max Schuemann gave his team some life offensively with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too late as the Hooks closed out their 8-1 win with a double play and a fly out.

Midland (34-33 overall) couldn't build on the momentum to fashion another comeback as they did Sunday against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, connecting for only five hits against Corpus Christi (30-37).

The series between the RockHounds and Hooks will continue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi Hooks 8, Midland RockHounds 1

Corpus Christi 010 006 100 — 8 11 0

Midland......... 000 000 001 — 1 5 0

Joe Record, Hunter Brown (6) and Scott Manea. Brady Fiegl, Montana DuRapau (6), Zack Erwin (6), Nick Highberger (7), Austin Briggs (9) and Kyle McCann. W — Record. L — Fiegl. Sv — Brown. 2B — Corpus Christi: Grae Kessinger, Chandler Taylor and Corey Julks. Midland: Max Schuemann. HR — Corpus Christi: Scott Schreiber (2). Midland: Schuemann.

Records — Corpus Christi: 30-37 overall; Midland: 34-33.