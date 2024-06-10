MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds face Wichita on the road

Jun. 10—The Midland RockHounds will be back on the road this week for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge beginning with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. game at Riverfront Stadium.

The RockHounds (33-24) are coming off a split series against San Antonio last week, which ended with Sunday's 3-1 win.

Wichita (23-34) is coming off a 4-2 series win against Northwest Arkansas last week.

The Wind Surge ended the series with a 3-2 loss this past Sunday.

Wichita remains in last place in the Texas League North Division standings.

Midland is in second in the Texas League South Division.