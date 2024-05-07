MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds to face Drillers at home this week

May 6—The Midland RockHounds will return home this week to face the Tulsa Drillers in a six-game series beginning with an 11 a.m. contest Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The RockHounds (17-10) remain tied for first place with Frisco in the Texas League South Division standings.

The Drillers (11-14) currently sit in fourth place in the Texas League North Division.

Midland defeated Amarillo 7-4 on Sunday at Hodgetown as the RockHounds ended up winning last week's series 3-2.

After this week, the RockHounds will be on the road for next two series which will be against Springfield and Frisco.