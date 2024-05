MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds to face RoughRiders on the road

May 20—The Midland RockHounds will begin their six-game series against Frisco Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Riders Field.

The RockHounds (25-14) are coming off a 12-6 loss to Springfield Sunday on the road.

Frisco (24-14) is coming off a 3-2 win over Amarillo from Sunday at Hodgetown.

The RockHounds' next home game will be May 28 against Corpus Christi.