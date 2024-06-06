MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds defeat Missions in series opener

Jun. 5—MIDLAND — The RockHounds began this week's home series against San Antonio with a 9-6 victory over the Missions Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Texas League action.

The RockHounds (31-21) remain in second in the Texas League South Division standings, three games behind first place Frisco.

San Antonio fell to 22-29 and remains in fourth place in the Texas League South.

With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Midland's Colby Thomas tripled on a line drive to score Cooper Bowman.

The RockHounds added to their lead with runs in the seventh and eighth innings to give them a 9-6 advantage and Jack Perkins was credited with the win on the mound.

Both teams will be back on the field for a 6:30 p.m. contest Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.