MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds defeat Cardinals

May 14—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Midland RockHounds began this week's road series with a 6-4 win over Springfield Tuesday at Hammons Field.

The RockHounds (22-12) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning before adding two more in the top of the fifth.

The Cardinals (20-13) were unable to battle back all the way.

The RockHounds finished with 11 hits and one error while the Cardinals had six hits and no errors.

Both teams will be back on the field at 6:35 p.m.