MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Late rally helps RockHounds past Drillers

May 7—MIDLAND — The Midland RockHounds erased an early three-run deficit in their 8-7 win over the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Playing the start of this week's six-game series, the RockHounds (18-10) scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a one-run lead and hang on for the win.

Midland's Shane McGuire reached on a fielding error by second baseman Yeiner Fernandez, allowing Midland's Denzel Clarke and Jeisson Rosario to score to put the RockHounds ahead in the bottom of the eighth.

Both teams finished with 11 hits while the Drillers (11-15) had two errors and the RockHounds had none.

Midland's Austin Briggs was credited with the win on the mound, improving to 2-0 while Tulsa pitcher Jack Little took the loss.

Both teams will be back at it at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.