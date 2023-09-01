MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hoppel promoted to RockHounds' team president

Aug. 31—Midland RockHounds' General Manager Monty Hoppel will now become the team president, the club announced in a press release Thursday.

Hoppell will transition to the role of team president and in his place, Shelly Haenggi will become the club's new GM.

Hoppel has served as general manager since joining the franchise in September 1989.

During his tenure of more than three decades, the club has been recognized multiple times as being among the finest franchises in Minor League Baseball.

As president, Monty will continue to be an integral part of the club's leadership team, assisting the GM in all aspects of the operation including future planning and development.

Haenggi joined the RockHounds staff in 2013, starting out in sales, client services and marketing.

She previously served as Sports Complex Marketing Director as well. In recent years, Shelly has gained significant experience managing many areas of the business in her leadership role.

"I look forward to carrying on our great success story," Haenggi said in the press release. "I'm fortunate to be part of this exceptional RockHounds staff and the Permian Basin community. We have a wonderful relationship with our fans and corporate partners, and that will continue to be the foundation of our team."

The franchise, now in its 52nd year (51st season) was purchased last year by Diamond Baseball Holdings, becoming part of a group of 21 Minor League Baseball clubs nationwide now operating under the DBH umbrella.

"We had a great first year with DBH," Hoppel said in the press release. "With the combination of DBH's great resources and the strength of our staff, the future of the franchise looks very strong."

"I am thrilled that Shelly Haenggi has agreed to be the next General Manager of the RockHounds and continue to build on Monty's incredible legacy in Midland," DBH CEO Peter Freund said in the release. "Over the last 10 years with the club, Shelly has proven to be a natural leader. Through her hard work and dedication, she was the clear choice to lead the team into the future."

The RockHounds' 2023 season is in its final stages, running through September 17. The club expects to announce additional staff promotions, along with adding new front office personnel, in the months to come.