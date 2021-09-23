  • Oops!
Minor league baseball game interrupted by dog invasion

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
When you give a dog a job that involves regularly running onto a baseball field, you're signing up for some inevitable hiccups. Adorable hiccups, at least.

The Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, had a game against the Yankees-affiliated Lehigh Valley IronPigs interrupted when the team's acting bat dog stormed the field. It was the best kind of Idiot on the Field:

You may know that golden retriever as Rookie the Bat Dog, who typically collects bats for the Trenton Thunder and was on loan for Buffalo's special "Dog Day," billed with a special appearance from Rookie. The crowd certainly got its money's worth.

Despite his flub, Rookie still seemed to have a good time.

The IronPigs wound up defeating the Bisons 3-0 in a game called after six and a half innings due to rain.

