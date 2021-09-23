Minor league baseball game interrupted by dog invasion

When you give a dog a job that involves regularly running onto a baseball field, you're signing up for some inevitable hiccups. Adorable hiccups, at least.

The Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, had a game against the Yankees-affiliated Lehigh Valley IronPigs interrupted when the team's acting bat dog stormed the field. It was the best kind of Idiot on the Field:

.@BatdogRookie got a little excited during his Sahlen Field debut with the @BuffaloBisons 🤣



We still love him @TrentonThunder. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 22, 2021

You may know that golden retriever as Rookie the Bat Dog, who typically collects bats for the Trenton Thunder and was on loan for Buffalo's special "Dog Day," billed with a special appearance from Rookie. The crowd certainly got its money's worth.

Despite his flub, Rookie still seemed to have a good time.

I made it up to Buffalo to see my frens with @BuffaloBisons. The walkway to the dugout is really nice. pic.twitter.com/DJ3VnBabnH — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021

Tonight was a lot of fun, being with @BuffaloBisons. I loved being able to go all over the stadium and giving out my baseball card to the fans, especially the kids. pic.twitter.com/jPqFLdxBt3 — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) September 23, 2021

The IronPigs wound up defeating the Bisons 3-0 in a game called after six and a half innings due to rain.