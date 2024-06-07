MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Bowman named Texas League Player of the Month

Jun. 6—MIDLAND — RockHounds' second baseman Cooper Bowman was named the Texas League Player of the Month for May.

During the month, Bowman batted .350/.432/.553 and led the league in average (.350), hits (36), runs (26), doubles (nine) and stolen bases (14). He was second in total bases (57) and RBI (23) and was fourth in slugging percentage (.553) and fifth in on-base percentage (.432).

He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in the first 17 games of May. Bowman, 24, was originally selected by New York (AL) in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.