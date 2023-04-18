After minor ankle procedure, Jalen Hurts will be fine for Eagles OTAs: report

Hurts will be fine for OTAs after minor ankle procedure originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts is expected to be a full participant in OTAs starting next week after undergoing a very minor procedure to “remove hardware” from his ankle soon after the Super Bowl, ESPN’s Tim McManus reported on Tuesday.

According to the story, Hurts had a procedure in February to remove hardware that was surgically inserted in his right ankle five years ago.

Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain in 2018 while playing for Alabama in a game against Tennessee and had some sort of hardware installed to stabilize the injury.

According to McManus, Hurts resumed his offseason workout program soon after the procedure and will be a full participant in the Eagles’ offseason program, which begins on Monday.

On Monday, Hurts and the Eagles agreed on terms of a five-year, $255 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history and gives the Eagles his rights through 2028.

Hurts, 24, missed two games in 2021 with a high ankle sprain in his right foot that required offseason surgery and missed two games last year with a shoulder injury before leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.