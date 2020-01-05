Minnett, Burk send IUPUI past Green Bay 93-78

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Jaylen Minnett notched a career-high 31 points and Marcus Burk scored 27 to power IUPUI to a 93-78 victory over Green Bay on Sunday.

Minnett hit 8 of his 15 shots, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and all nine of his free throws for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-3 Horizon League). Burk sank 10 of 21 shots, 4 of 9 from distance, and added six rebounds and two steals. Elyjah Goss pitched in with 13 points and 17 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Grant Weatherford hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

PJ Pipes came off the bench to score 18 on 6-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc with eight rebounds for the Phoenix (7-10, 2-2), who trailed 53-38 at halftime and never made a run at IUPUI after intermission. Manny Patterson had 12 points and six boards. Reserve Josh McNair added 12 points, while Amari Davis scored 10.

IUPUI shot 48% from the floor, including 50% from distance (14 of 28). Green Bay shot 39% overall and 37% from distance (10 of 27).

