Minnesota's Pitino a contender to be UNM basketball coach

Mar. 14—There is no offseason for Lobos basketball, this much we already knew.

Over the weekend, the rumor mill over the team's head coaching vacancy cranked into overdrive with a pair of Big Ten coaches supposedly in line for the job and a successor to Paul Weir reportedly set to be announced as early as Monday.

The common theme? The boss men at the University of New Mexico.

Athletic director Eddie Nuñez is, of course, one of the many branches on the Billy Donovan coaching tree. He played for Donovan at Florida and has developed long-lasting relationships with the school and Donovan's hoops descendants.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the leading candidate for the Lobos vacancy appears to be Richard Pitino. A former Gators assistant under Donovan, he was once the can't-miss wunderkind charged with leading Minnesota to the next level after the university fired Tubby Smith in 2013.

As of Saturday night, Pitino was still Minnesota's coach and he was still raking in $2.19 million on a contract that's good through the 2023-24 season. Thing is, he's widely rumored to be on his way out after going 54-96 in the Big Ten in his eight seasons with the Golden Gophers.

He is 141-123 with Minnesota, having led the Gophers to the NIT title in 2013 and to a pair of NCAA Tournaments the last five years.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that Pitino's buyout is $1.75 million if the university fires him before April 30. Nuñez said no matter who the next Lobos coach is, he'll get a contact similar to Weir's — six years, approximately $750,000 to $800,000 annually.

As Nuñez was quick to point out, it would be backloaded with incentives to help offset the budget crunch UNM is sure to face in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown. He said the new coach's contract would be much more lucrative toward the tail end of the deal.

Minnesota's season came to an end with a loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. The Gophers dropped eight of their last nine, including the final seven games of the regular season. While he used to be the next big thing, Pitino is now a 38-year-old who's no longer invincible.

Story continues

As anyone can attest, the pay is good at Minnesota but the reality is far less so. It's considered a lower-end job in the Big Ten, often lost in the shadows of high-profile powerhouses like Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois. The Gophers' fan base is also notoriously fickle and quick to turn on a coach.

In that respect, Pitino would be leaving one frying pan for another, albeit on a smaller scale. But, as history has shown, UNM is a place where Big Ten coaches can go to resurrect their careers. Two of the best in school history, Bob King and Steve Alford, left Iowa to take over the Lobos while another, Dave Bliss, was a former Indiana assistant under Bob Knight.

While the external pressure is comparative between the programs, the opportunity to win at New Mexico is far greater. The leap from Mountain West Conference has-been to MWC tough guy is a lot more sustainable than leapfrogging the penthouse residents of the Big Ten.

Social media gurgled to life Thursday night with rumors that former Nebraska and, before that, Colorado State coach Tim Miles had been UNM's main target. What Nuñez is to the Donovan coaching tree, UNM deputy athletic director for external affairs Dave Williams is to the upper Midwest.

Williams is credited with finding Craig Smith, now Utah State's head coach, when the pair were together at North Dakota State. He also has ties to Miles from that same college. Miles was fired at Nebraska two years ago and was rumored to have been interviewed by Nuñez and Williams on Friday.

By Saturday morning the focus had shifted squarely to Pitino and, if Nuñez is true to his word, the timing for an announcement on a new coach could come any time. He said after a recent UNM football practice that he wanted to have Weir's replacement locked down by the time the NCAA Tournament gets rolling.

The clock is ticking, Lobo fans.

Will Webber is The New Mexican's sports editor. Email him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.