Minnesota's P.J. Fleck praises Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's team-first 'we-fense'

At Michigan, it's all about the team. As Jim Harbaugh said, it's not about the offense or the defense, it's about the "we-fense."

And it's an approach Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said he loves ahead of the Wolverines' matchup with the Golden Gophers.

"Coach Harbaugh does a great job of promoting team, team, team, team," P.J. Fleck said in his Monday news conference. "It's a 'we-fense.' I love that. When you watch their team and then they all talk about the team and that they all play for the team.

"Sometimes you can't tell who's in the game who just made that play because it's not like just one guy is the star. They're all the stars that make up their team and that's hard to do. It's hard to create. And I think he's done a great job of creating, I think one of the best teams in the country and they're ranked exactly where they probably should be."

REQUIRED READING: The case for No. 1 spot? Michigan football has as strong an argument as any

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have four 100-yard rushers (including quarterback J.J. McCarthy), four 100-yard receivers, four players with interceptions, 10 players with 10 or more tackles, nine players with two or more tackles for loss, and seven players with at least one sack through five games.

Against Nebraska, Michigan found contributions from all across the lineup, with top players such as Roman Wilson and Blake Corum finding their way onto the scoresheet alongside newer faces such as Kenneth Grant and Kalel Mullings.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football's battering ram tailback trending up after Nebraska blowout

Michigan faces Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) on Saturday for the first time since 2020. The rivalry with Minnesota will not be protected under the new Big Ten schedule. During the current schedule, the two teams were guaranteed to play at least twice every six years, but that might not be true going forward.

"It might not happen every single year, but when they do happen, that brings up the tradition of the Little Brown Jug, and that's what makes it so exciting," Fleck said of the rivalry's future on Monday. "They're not going away forever. They just might not happen as often. ... They'll still be there. It just makes that game even more important."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck praises Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'we-fense'