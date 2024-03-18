Minnesotans to watch in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

STARTING FIVE

CURTIS JONES, IOWA STATE

Senior guard, 6-4 • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall

The Buffalo transfer comes off the bench for the Cyclones, but he plays starters' minutes (26.9) and averages 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. During a stretch of 14 straight double-figure games, Jones had 18 points in a win this month vs. BYU.

J'VONNE HADLEY, COLORADO

Senior guard, 6-6 • High school: Cretin-Derham Hall

A slow start to his career at Northeastern and junior college led to Hadley blossoming in Boulder, where he's started 52 games, including all 33 this season. The St. Paul native averages 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, including five games with 19 points or more.

KERWIN WALTON, TEXAS TECH

Senior guard, 6-5 • High school: Hopkins

After transferring from North Carolina, Walton was a role player last season before earning 25 starts this year. He's averaging career highs in points (8.4), rebounds (2.3) and minutes (24.6), as well as shooting a career-best 47% from three. He shot 6-for-9 from three against Houston in mid-January.

DAIN DAINJA, ILLINOIS

Junior center, 6-9 • High school: Park Center

He saw limited minutes earlier in the season, but Dainja's playing time increased down the stretch in the year for the Illini. He played a pivotal role in the Big Ten tournament title run, including with 18 points and eight rebounds in the quarterfinal.

STEVEN CROWL, WISCONSIN

Junior center, 7-0 • High school: Eastview

The Badgers' go-to inside presence this season came alive in the Big Ten tournament with four straight double-figure games, including a combined 36 points vs. Maryland and Northwestern. His play in the postseason last year helped Wisconsin make the NIT Final Four.

The next five

Tre Holloman, Michigan State (Cretin-Derham Hall)

Cam Heide, Purdue (Wayzata)

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin (Lakeville North)

Robert Jones, Iowa State (Prior Lake)

Treyton Thompson, Stetson (Alexandria)

Others: Patrick Bath, Drake; Cameron Carr and D.J. Jefferson, Tennessee; Malik Lamin and Elvis Nnaji, Grambling State; Demarion Watson, Iowa State; Nolan Winter, Wisconsin.