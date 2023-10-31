Advertisement
Minnesotans to watch in men's college basketball this season

Marcus Fuller, Star Tribune
Starting five

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Former Cretin-Derham Hall guard was an All-Mid-American Conference selection after averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Buffalo last season before transferring.

Gabe Madsen, Utah

A Rochester native, Madsen finished as the Utes' second-leading scorer with 11.6 points per game, while also leading with 62 three-pointers. Had 26 points with seven threes vs. TCU.

Jamison Battle, Ohio State

The ex-DeLaSalle star led the Gophers in scoring in Ben Johnson's first season (2021-22) and averaged 12.4 points with 59 threes in 2022-23 before transferring to the Buckeyes.

Steven Crowl, Wisconsin

The 7-footer from Eagan was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Had career-high 36 points vs. Bradley in the NIT.

Dain Dainja, Illinois

The 6-9, 270-pound ex-Park Center big man averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his first season with the Illini. He shot 63.6% from the field, tops in the Big Ten.

The next five

J'Vonne Hadley, Colorado – St. Paul native led team with 5.9 rebounds a game last season.

B.J. Omot, North Dakota – The 6-8 sophomore made All-Summit League preseason team.

Francis Nwaokorie, San Diego – Ex-Champlin Park star averaged 15.1 points and 7.1 boards.

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin – Lakeville product is Badgers' most experienced player (85 starts).

Andrew Morgan, North Dakota State – The Waseca native improved scoring to 10.5 points.

Ten others: Prince Aligbe, Boston College; Ben Carlson, Utah; Camden Heide, Purdue; Tre Holloman, Michigan State; Michael Jones, Stanford; Robert Jones, Iowa State; Mason Madsen, Cincinnati; Lu'Cye Patterson, Charlotte; Will Tschetter, Michigan; Kerwin Walton, Texas Tech.