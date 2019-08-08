Minnesota WR surprised with scholarship after throwing first pitch at Twins game

Minnesota wide receiver Clay Geary is now on scholarship. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck continuously has new and creative ways to award scholarships to his players.

Fleck’s latest effort came Wednesday with the help of the Minnesota Twins. Walk-on wide receiver Clay Geary, a native of the Minneapolis area, threw out the first pitch at the Twins’ game against the Braves.

And then he got surprised with a scholarship.

Thanks to the @Twins for helping create a SPECIAL moment for Clay Geary and our WHOLE team!! You’ve TRULY earned this Clay!! I’m proud of ya & I love ya!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah #OneMN pic.twitter.com/ZSsGuTia9z — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 7, 2019

Geary is set to be a redshirt junior in 2019 and played primarily on special teams for the Gophers in 2018. He did get the first catch of his career last season too. It was a seven-yard grab against New Mexico State.

