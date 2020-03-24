Minnesota Wild sign Mitchell Chaffee

The Minnesota Wild have signed winger Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, entry-level contract, general manager Bill Guerin announced on Tuesday.

Chaffee, 22, was a co-captain for the University of Massachusetts, recording 29 points in his recently completed junior season.

His 16 goals ranked second for the Minutemen, as did his 101 shots on goal.

The winger was among the top 10 scorers in the Hockey East Conference and netted three game-winning goals, tied for seventh in the conference.