Minnesota West men lose home basketball openers last weekend

Nov. 13—WORTHINGTON — The Minnesota West men's basketball team opened its home schedule last weekend against Northwestern JV and Dordt JV.

On Friday, the Bluejays hosted Northwestern JV and lost by 19. before losing to Dordt JV on Saturday in a 7-point loss. Here is a recap of both games.

Friday

Northwestern JV 92, Minnesota West 73

In the Bluejays' first game of the weekend, the Red Raiders took a slim halftime lead and turned it into a double-digit victory thanks to a second-half surge.

In the first half, Minnesota West had four early turnovers in the game's first few minutes as it was tied at 5-5. After trailing by five at 13-8, the Bluejays were aggressive on defense and looked to push the pace offensively. They scored 12 consecutive points before back-to-back 3-pointers by the Red Raiders finally ended the run.

But thanks to that 12-0 run, Minnesota West later led 28-22, which would be their biggest of the game. At that point, sophomore guard Kenneth Logan had 10 points in the game's first 14 minutes.

But midway through the first half, starting sophomore guard Jordan Samuelsson left the game after an apparent injury to his leg. He would not return to the game and he didn't play in Saturday's game against Dordt.

After the Bluejays held the six-point lead, Northwestern later stormed ahead to take a 35-33 lead. It was the first time Minnesota West didn't lead since the opening minutes. By halftime, Northwestern still led by two, 37-35.

The Red Raiders quickly went on a 7-0 run to open the second half, with Minnesota West turnovers leading to fast-break points for Northwestern.

Following a Minnesota West timeout, Northwestern extended that 7-0 run into a 13-0 run as the Bluejays continued to turn the ball over and miss shots.

Eventually, the Red Raiders had a 21-4 scoring stretch in the second half and from there the lead continued to grow until the game's late stages, eventually getting to 24. The Bluejays did cut the lead to 16 with less than a minute left, but it was too little, too late.

Logan led the Jays in scoring with 19 points on 7-of-13 from the field. Freshman guard Henry Counsel chipped in 14 points off the bench and hit three 3-pointers. Other Bluejays to score in double figures were sophomore guard Jordan Sinclair with 13 points and sophomore guard Jeremiah Guevarra with 10. Logan also led the team in rebounds with eight and Sinclair led in assists with three.

Northwestern JV 37 55 — 92

Minnesota West 35 38 — 73

Saturday

Dordt JV 76, Minnesota West 69

On Saturday, Minnesota West hosted Dordt University's JV squad and the two teams battled back-and-forth for most of the game.

Early on in the game, the game was deadlocked at 14-14 as both teams were attempting and making some early threes. The game continued to go back-and-forth as neither team led by more than three points throughout the first half.

Minnesota West was again aggressive on defense, forcing 12 first-half turnovers which would lead to fast-break scoring opportunities. In the first half, Counsel scored 11 points and was 3-of-4 from behind the arc and the Bluejays led 32-31 at the break.

In the second half, the game was still a back-and-forth contest with Dordt holding a slim lead throughout most of the half.

After Dordt was setting up their offense and hitting some outside shots to take some control, Guevarra went on a run for the Bluejays to keep them in it. He scored the next eight points with a fadeaway mid-range jumper and back-to-back threes to give his team a 48-47 lead. Later in the half though, Dordt would narrowly jump ahead to grab momentum and later a nine-point lead.

The lead later grew to 13 at 76-63 as the Bluejays would miss shots in the later stages of the second half. In the game's final minutes, 3-pointers again started to fall for the Bluejays as they cut the lead to seven, but time ran out on the comeback attempt.

Counsel finished with 14 points to lead the team while Guevarra added 13 and Logan 10. Logan also led the Jays in rebounds with eight. Off the bench, freshman guard Rashawn Williams chipped in 11 points and five boards. Sinclair scored eight points and led the team in both assists and steals with six each

Minnesota West's record fell to 1-3 on the season. Up next for the Jays is another home game Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. against Mount Marty University.

Dordt JV 31 45 — 76

Minnesota West 32 37 — 69