Minnesota vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Minnesota vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Minnesota (7-4), Wisconsin (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Wisconsin passing game isn’t getting better.

Graham Mertz isn’t getting a ton of help, and the Maryland game was an outlier with the bad weather, but 29-of-71 for 336 yards and two touchdowns with three picks in three games isn’t good.

The running game wasn’t able to make up for it in the loss to Iowa, the defense hasn’t been its normal special self, and Minnesota should be able to take advantage of all of it.

Wisconsin is 5-0 when running for 193 yards or more and 6-1 when running for 175 yards or more. Minnesota has allowed more than 160 yards in just two games, on the flip side it’s getting a special season out of Mohamed Ibrahim.

The veteran has ripped off over 100 yards in every game he played – he missed the Purdue game hurt – and almost pulled out the 13-10 loss to Iowa by himself with 263 yards.

However …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Can Minnesota get by without a passing game?

Freshman Athan Kaliakmanis has the arm, but he doesn’t have the touch and hasn’t been great over the last three games hitting 20-of-40 passes with no touchdowns and one pick.

There’s an outside chance Tanner Morgan is back, but no matter what the Badgers will load up against Ibrahim and the run – the D is just fine against one-dimensional attacks.

Nebraska was able to keep the Gopher ground game in relative check. If it can do that, Wisconsin can do the same. It gave up fewer than 100 rushing yards in six games and allowed over 140 just once in the blasting from Ohio State.

Story continues

Minnesota is 1-3 when it wins for fewer than 170 yards and 6-1 when it doesn’t. There’s that, and …

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Wisconsin is a different team in Camp Randall.

It blew out Northwestern in Evanston, but it struggled in the win last week over Nebraska to get bowl eligible. It gagged at Michigan State, couldn’t stop screwing up against Iowa, and got rolled by Ohio State.

The O hasn’t always been great no matter where it plays, and Minnesota’s defense will keep this close, but the Badger run D will be a wee bit better as it takes back the Paul Bunyan Axe.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Minnesota 21, Minnesota 17

Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 35.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Minnesota vs Wisconsin Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News