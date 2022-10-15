Minnesota vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Sunday, October 16

Minnesota vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Minnesota (4-1), Miami (3-2)

Minnesota vs Miami Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Skylar Thompson.

He did what he could thrown into the fire after Teddy Bridgewater got hurt, and he threw for 166 yards, but he’s mobile, he can throw deep if he gets time, and …

He’s a rookie quarterback who’s only in because Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are hurt. Minnesota’s pass defense isn’t amazing, but it’ll take its chances with pressure upon more pressure.

The Vikings are running okay and the passing attack is about to go off against a Miami secondary that gives up lots and lots of big plays.

Nothing has gone Miami’s way since Tagovailoa was knocked out against Cincinnati, there was nothing happening in the loss to the Jets, and …

Why Miami Will Win

The Vikings don’t make things easy on themselves.

The Chicago Bears are awful. They were getting rolled out of the stadium, it was ugly, and it took a late strip to keep them from possibly pulling off the shocker in the 29-22 loss.

It was a fight to get by New Orleans and Detroit, and it’ll have a hard time against a Miami team that has enough talent to take a deep breath and start to play better at home.

The team lost the starting quarterback in each of the last two games, now it knows what it has to work with, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Thompson isn’t the problem. He’s not the solution, but the Dolphins have a bigger issue here.

The pass defense is about to get lit up.

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow went off on the Dolphin secondary. Lamar Jackson rolled for over 300 yards, and now it’s Kirk Cousins’ turn.

Miami will hang around for a while with a decent day from the ground game and a good defensive game plan that lasts into the second quarter. The Viking receivers will take over on third downs and Thompson won’t be able to answer.

Minnesota vs Miami Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Miami 16

Line: Minnesota -3, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Minnesota vs Miami Must See Rating: 3

