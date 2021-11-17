Minnesota vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Minnesota vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (6-4), Indiana (2-8)

Minnesota vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Big Ten title is realistically out of the picture now – basically, the Gophers need Nebraska to win its last two games and Iowa has to lose this week to Illinois – but bowl eligibility is locked in, there’s a chance to finish with a strong nine-win season, and after a rough two games, it’s a shot at a win.

Indiana is … struggling.

It has yet to win a game over a Power Five program – Cincinnati CFP backers hate that fun-fact – the turnovers are flowing, there’s nothing happening on third downs, and it’s been ugly with blowout losses to Ohio State, Michigan, and Rutgers over the last month.

Minnesota might not be crushing offensively, but the line should be able to pound away, the team should dominate the time of possession battle, and this isn’t the type of Hoosier team that should pose a big threat, but …

Why Indiana Will Win

Minnesota’s offense has stalled over the last two weeks.

It couldn’t run against Illinois, it couldn’t come through in key spots against Iowa, and there’s just enough missing to potentially mess this up.

There’s a win over Purdue, but that’s about it. There won’t be enough big plays happening through the air, the depleted backfield should have a few issues against a defense that hasn’t been all that bad against the run and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Senior Day. It’s the one chance to make something positive happen out of this shocking mess of a season. Beating Purdue next week would make the year, but the Hoosiers need a home victory.

The problem is an offense that just can’t get going, scoring 15 points or fewer in five of the last six games.

The slow and stodgy style of Minnesota will work. It’ll dominate the clock by dominating the lines. Rutgers was able to run for over 200 yards last week on the Hoosiers, and the Gophers are about to do the same.

Minnesota vs Indiana Prediction, Lines

Minnesota 30, Indiana 14

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

