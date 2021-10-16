Minnesota vs Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Minnesota vs Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Minnesota (2-3), Carolina (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Minnesota vs Carolina Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Carolina hasn’t exactly been exposed over the last few weeks, but Sam Darnold hasn’t been able to maintain his incredible early pace.

Christian McCaffrey is out – and will be for almost another month – but the running game was okay with Chuba Hubbard. The turnovers are coming, though, with Darnold throwing six picks on the year and with the O giving it up five times in the last two games.

Minnesota doesn’t force a ton of takeaways, but it’s also not screwing up – Kirk Cousins only has thrown two picks so far.

The O is running the ball well against everyone but Cleveland, the receiving corps is as talented as any in the NFL, and …

– Week 6 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Carolina Will Win

The Viking offense isn’t scoring.

It was held to seven points in the strange loss to Cleveland, and last week it needed a miraculous late drive to get past Detroit 19-17.

Carolina’s defense couldn’t deal with Dallas – no one can right now – but the secondary is holding up with the No. 1 pass D in the league. It’s not allowing too many downfield plays, the defense leads the league in first downs allowed, and …

– NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you believe in Sam Darnold reverting back to the form shown over the first three games?

The Vikings are expected to get Dalvin Cook back, but running the ball wasn’t a problem with Alexander Mattison. It’s about the Viking passing game rising up again and being able to score early, and it should.

Story continues

Yeah, the Carolina D was great against the Jets and Texans, and it came up with a big day against a surprisingly mediocre Saint passing game. The Vikings will play well on the road with the defense coming up with a few key takeaways in the second half.

– Week 7 College Football Scoreboard

Minnesota vs Carolina Prediction, Line

Minnesota 20, Carolina 17

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Only Murders in the Building

1: Alter Ego

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game - Bowl Projections | Rankings