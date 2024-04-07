Minnesota visits Chicago after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (36-30-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-48-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -208, Blackhawks +172; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Kirill Kaprizov's two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Wild's 4-2 loss.

Chicago has gone 23-48-5 overall with a 6-14-3 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 7-19-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Minnesota is 36-30-10 overall with an 8-13-3 record against the Central Division. The Wild have a -13 scoring differential, with 228 total goals scored and 241 conceded.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 2-1. Kaprizov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philipp Kurashev has 16 goals and 36 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kaprizov has 39 goals and 47 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.