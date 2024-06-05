Minnesota Vikings wide receiver N’Keal Harry moving to tight end

Now that offseason activities are underway, teams are starting to implement their systems for the 2024 season. Now is the time to get new players integrated into the system, get the rookies learning how the pro game works and getting exposure to the system, and – in some cases – get players to learn an entirely new position.

That’s the position the Minnesota Vikings and (former) wide receiver N’Keal Harry find themselves in this summer. Harry, formerly a wide receiver and largely thought of as an NFL draft bust, is going to be learning a new position this summer and hoping to make a contribution to the Vikings as a tight end. A move that both Harry and head coach Kevin O’Connell seem excited about.

N’Keal is really fired up about it. He’s attacked the process long before we ever got started in the off-season program, but you’re hoping to see the receiving traits kinda lead the way early on, as they’ll get a little bit more comfort in maybe having their hand down, being a part of run schemes, the different kind of run schemes that were implementing and N’Keal shown that. His routability, his ability to be explosive contested catches, different variations where we’re hoping we’re really developing, even at this stage and his caree,r position changes always unique. We’re hoping we’re developing a guy that can grow into a real weapon Redzone weapon with his skill set.

While things haven’t panned out for Harry as a wide receiver, he should be able to use some of those traits as he transitions to his new position. The position change should mitigate some of the struggles Harry has had at the pro level, too, namely his struggles against press coverage and more physical defensive backs.

How much Harry can contribute remains to be seen, but with some uncertainty still lingering around starting tight end T.J. Hockenson and his knee injury, the added depth at the position is certainly helpful.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire