Minnesota Vikings waive UDFA WR Devron Harper

On Monday night, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 out of Houston reported the Minnesota Vikings waived UDFA wide receiver Devron Harper. The Mercer wide receiver signed with the Vikings shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harper participated in the Vikings rookie minicamp and organized team activities since signing with the team. He was one of 13 wide receivers on the team, so expect him to be the first of many moves made regarding the position in the coming weeks.

Harper produced well at Mercer in his three years for the school. He accumulated 4,358 all-purpose yards and scored 23 total touchdowns on 159 receptions. He also returned 54 kicks and is the school’s all-time leader in punt return yards (625).

He was expected to potentially be a candidate to return kicks for the Vikings due to his experience and the recent changes to the kickoff.

Do not be surprised to see Harper pop up on another roster after working his way through waivers because of that experience and work he has on special teams.

