Minnesota Vikings waive DT Jaylen Twyman

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
The Minnesota Vikings continue their purge of Rick Spielman’s 2021 draft class by waiving former sixth-round pick Jaylen Twyman.

Twyman was viewed highly coming out of the 2021 draft. He was a gap-shooting 3-technique defensive tackle that specialized in rushing the passer.

At the NFL combine, Twyman weighed in nearly 30 pounds over his college playing weight and had historically bad athletic testing, especially compared to his college tape.

Unfortunately,  Twyman had his rookie season come to a screeching halt after he was shot in Washington D.C. just before week one last season.

With a new regime coming in, it should come as no surprise to see the Vikings move on from a lot of the 2021 draft class, as there were quite a few players that weren’t up to par.

Third-round picks Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt and Kellen Mond were also casualties, along with fourth-round pick Janarius Robinson.

Be sure to keep tabs on all the Vikings roster cuts with our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

