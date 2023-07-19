Minnesota Vikings waive CB John Reid
The Minnesota Vikings made a roster move ahead of training camp next by waiving cornerback John Reid on Wednesday. The Vikings claimed the fourth-year cornerback off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons back on May 4th.
Reid was on his fifth team since being a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2020 out of Penn State. He was traded after the 2020 season to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round pick.
In his career, Reid has played in 27 games with four starts and has 30 tackles and three passes defended.
The move by the Vikings opens up a roster spot ahead of training camp.