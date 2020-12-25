Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: inactives list

The Vikings defense has regressed from last season and the linebacker position has been a big reason why.

Linebacker Anthony Barr went down with a season-ending injury. Minnesota has missed his blitzing presence for most of the season.

The latest hit to the Minnesota linebacker unit? Eric Kendricks missing four consecutive games, counting the one against the Saints, in which Kendricks has been ruled out.

In fact, the only linebackers available for the Week 16 game are Eric Wilson, Hardy Nickerson Jr., Blake Lynch and Ryan Connolly. That doesn’t bode well for the linebacker position as a whole.

LB Eric Kendricks

LB Troy Dye

LB Todd Davis

RB Alexander Mattison

FB C.J. Ham

TE Kyle Rudolph

DE Jalyn Holmes

