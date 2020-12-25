Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: inactives list
The Vikings defense has regressed from last season and the linebacker position has been a big reason why.
Linebacker Anthony Barr went down with a season-ending injury. Minnesota has missed his blitzing presence for most of the season.
The latest hit to the Minnesota linebacker unit? Eric Kendricks missing four consecutive games, counting the one against the Saints, in which Kendricks has been ruled out.
In fact, the only linebackers available for the Week 16 game are Eric Wilson, Hardy Nickerson Jr., Blake Lynch and Ryan Connolly. That doesn’t bode well for the linebacker position as a whole.
Here is the inactives list:
LB Eric Kendricks
LB Troy Dye
LB Todd Davis
RB Alexander Mattison
FB C.J. Ham
TE Kyle Rudolph
DE Jalyn Holmes
Saints inactives:
S Marcus Williams
OL Nick Easton
DE Trey Hendrickson
LB Kaden Elliss
DT Malcom Brown
OL Andrus Peat