Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Everything we know

Even the most optimistic of Vikings fans must have known that it was a long shot.

To still make the playoffs, Minnesota not only had to win out, but the Cardinals would have to lose out and the Bears would have to split their last two games.

So there was hope — but not a lot — heading into the matchup against the Saints on Christmas day. New Orleans made sure to dash those hopes in the second half.

Running back Alvin Kamara ran through the depleted Vikings defense and Minnesota’s offense couldn’t keep up. The Vikings’ loss eliminated them from playoff contention and made for another disappointment in a very coal-filled 2020 season.

Final score: Saints 52, Vikings 33

Photo: Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game:

Photo: Butch Dill/AP Photo

New-look defense has moments, but wasn't good enough: Minnesota picked off Drew Brees twice — with Harrison Hand and Hardy Nickerson each getting an interception. The group struggled to stop New Orleans for much of the game, but there were still some silver linings. Vikings run defense continues to struggle: Kamara had six rushing touchdowns and the Saints tallied 263 total yards on the ground. From missed tackles to massive running lanes, the Minnesota run defense looked out of sorts against New Orleans. Homestate heroes shine: Louisiana natives Justin Jefferson and Irv Smith Jr. thrived in the Week 16 showdown in New Orleans. Smith Jr. had two touchdown receptions. Jefferson had 85 receiving yards.

Stars of the Week

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

*** TE Irv Smith Jr.: He had two touchdown receptions. He also tallied 53 receiving yards. ** QB Kirk Cousins: He had three touchdown passes, no interceptions and 291 passing yards. * S Harrison Hand: He had two passes defended and an interception.

It was over when...

Photo: Butch Dill/AP Photo

Quarterback Taysom Hill powered through the Vikings defense to make it 45-27 after the extra point with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. That is just too big of a deficit to overcome, especially if your team has a run-heavy offense with a defense that can't stop the run. If you still had hope after that, Hill recovered an onside kick with just over two minutes to play.

Story continues

What's next?

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will go on the road to face the Lions in Week 17.