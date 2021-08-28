Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Everything we know

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland had a tough start to his reunion in Kansas City.

Breeland, after playing for the Chiefs, signed with the Vikings this offseason in free agency. As a corner for Minnesota, he was beaten by Tyreek Hill one-on-one for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.

For the Chiefs, that touchdown was the first of four. Kansas City ended up pulling away from Minnesota to send the Vikings home with their third consecutive preseason loss. Yes, yes, it’s the preseason, but the Vikings still had some weaknesses exposed that might transfer over to the rest of 2021.

Here is everything we know from the game:

Final Score: Chiefs 28, Vikings 25

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass for a touchdown as defensive back Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the 1st quarter of the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Key takeaways:

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph lines up a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Chiefs offense gets the better of Vikings defense: When a lot of starters were in for both teams, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense had little trouble moving the ball down the field on the Vikings defense. Kansas City scored twice when Mahomes was in the game. It should be pointed out that Minnesota had players such as Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter and others not playing in this game. However, Minnesota's inability to stop the Chiefs early was still concerning. A backup quarterback is hard to find — or is it? Quarterback Jake Browning struggled to get anything going for the third straight preseason game. Kellen Mond had some rookie moments, like the throw over Zach Davidson that ended up getting intercepted, but this was his best preseason game. He finished 16-for-23 with 196 passing yards. Joseph misses again: The Vikings and their kickers have a complicated history. Minnesota fans might not know what to make of Greg Joseph currently, because he's relatively inexperienced as an NFL team's mainstay kicker. This preseason, though, Joseph has now missed a field goal in two consecutive games. Like the one last week, this one was from over 50 yards.

Stars of the week:

Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr., left, is congratulated by tight end Zach Davidson (40) after rushing for a 32-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

*** RB A.J. Rose Jr.: Rose scored the Vikings' first offensive touchdown of the preseason. He finished with two rushing touchdowns in total and 41 rushing yards on just six carries. ** CB Parry Nickerson: Nickerson returned an interception for a touchdown. * DE Everson Griffen: Griffen is back. The Vikings defensive lineman had a sack and a QB hit that resulted in DE D.J. Wonnum finishing off the play with a sack. * CB Cameron Dantzler: Dantzler had a pass defended and a fumble recovery. He also had some nice tackles in run defense. Dantzler needed a good preseason game in the finale. He accomplished that.

What's next?

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The regular season is next — finally. The Vikings' next game comes against the Bengals on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.

