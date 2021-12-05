Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Everything we know

Would this even be a Vikings game in 2021 if it wasn’t close?

Minnesota played Detroit evenly for the second time this season. The Lions drove down the field and ended up on fourth-and-two with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Week 13 matchup.

The Vikings had a chance to turn things around. The Lions had a chance at their first win. Detroit QB Jared Goff found WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired on Sunday. The Lions’ 15-game winless streak snapped as the hearts of Minnesota fans everywhere broke.

Where do the Vikings go from here?

Final score: Lions 29, Vikings 27

Keys to the game:

Photo: AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Mattison thrives in relief: The Vikings were without Dalvin Cook, but Alexander Mattison stepped up and did well in both the rushing and receiving game.

Goff goes off: Jared Goff not only made the game-winning touchdown pass, but he also had 296 passing yards. He finished with three touchdown passes and one pick.

Zimmer’s hot seat gets hotter: The Vikings were expected to win that one. Minnesota falls to 5-7 in a year where expectations ran high.

Stars of the week:

Photo: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

*** LB Blake Lynch: He had two sacks and nine total tackles. With LBs Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks both out, the Vikings needed Lynch to succeed.

** WR Justin Jefferson: He had 182 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

* DE D.J. Wonnum: He had a sack, including two QB hits.

It was over when...

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Goff put the Vikings away with that game-winning touchdown pass.

What's next?

Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are back at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

