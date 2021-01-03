Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Inactives list

Jack White
·1 min read

The Vikings were one of the luckier teams in terms of staying healthy last season. This season, however, has been different.

Minnesota has dealt with plenty of serious injuries on both sides of the ball. The team will yet again be without key players in the Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions.

At one point this season, the Vikings seemed like they were turning things around, but now the team has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Even with absences for this game, Minnesota shouldn’t be too concerned — the Vikings can just play young talent and attempt to reload for the 2021 season. Here is the Vikings’ and Lions’ inactives list:

LB Eric Kendricks

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo

DB Chris Jones

Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

RB Dalvin Cook

Photo: Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

OL Kyle Hinton

Photo: Washburn Athletics

DE Jalyn Holmes

Photo: Alex Menendez/AP Photo

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Lions' inactives:

Photo: Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

  • WR Kenny Golladay (hip) — Ruled OUT

  • RT Tyrell Crosby (ankle) — Ruled OUT

  • IOL Joe Dahl (back) — Ruled OUT

  • LB Jamie Collins (neck)

  • OG Logan Stenberg

  • DT Albert Huggins

  • S Bobby Price

