Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Inactives list
The Vikings were one of the luckier teams in terms of staying healthy last season. This season, however, has been different.
Minnesota has dealt with plenty of serious injuries on both sides of the ball. The team will yet again be without key players in the Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions.
At one point this season, the Vikings seemed like they were turning things around, but now the team has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
Even with absences for this game, Minnesota shouldn’t be too concerned — the Vikings can just play young talent and attempt to reload for the 2021 season. Here is the Vikings’ and Lions’ inactives list:
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
CB Cameron Dantzler
Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo
DB Chris Jones
Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
RB Dalvin Cook
Photo: Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports
OL Kyle Hinton
Photo: Washburn Athletics
DE Jalyn Holmes
Photo: Alex Menendez/AP Photo
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports
Lions' inactives:
Photo: Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports