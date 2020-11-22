Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys: inactives
Minnesota has dealt with plenty of key absences this season. Despite it all, the Vikings have found a way to turn things around.
The Vikings corners have had trouble staying on the field. Cameron Dantzler is active for the team’s Week 11 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. If he can play, he would certainly add a lot to a depleted corner unit. Mike Hughes, Mark Fields II, Holton Hill and safety/corner George Iloka are all still out.
Not only that, but Minnesota has ruled out a key offensive lineman for the game against Dallas. Here is the list of inactives:
WR Tajae Sharpe
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
OL Ezra Cleveland
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
DE Jordan Brailford
Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
S Curtis Riley
Photo: Brian Westerholt/AP Photo
CB Dylan Mabin
Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
LS Austin Cutting
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
Cowboys inactives:
Photo; Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
QB Ben DiNucci
WR Malik Turner
T Greg Senat
DE Bradlee Anae
DE Ron'Dell Carter
LB Justin March
S Reggie Robinson II