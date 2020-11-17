Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Everything we know

Before the Vikings played the Bears at Soldier Field on Monday, there were plenty of reasons for Minnesota fans to worry.

For one, Kirk Cousins has never beaten Chicago in his time with Minnesota. He has also struggled in prime-time games throughout his career.

The Bears have been slumping, but the team still has a very good defense. And Nick Foles serves as an important reminder of what can happen to even an elite Vikings defense.

Faced with the difficult task of winning three divisional games in a row, the Vikings broke through a wall instead of hitting one, winning in Chicago and moving to 4-5. For the Vikings, their playoff hopes aren’t just a long shot anymore; they’re a definite possibility.

Final Score: Vikings 19, Bears 13

Keys to the game

Special teams continues to struggle: The Vikings have found plenty of ways to disappoint on special teams. The latest? Minnesota giving up a kick return touchdown to its former player: Cordarrelle Patterson. The score gave Chicago the lead. The special teams as a whole redeemed themselves a bit when safety Josh Metellus recovered a muffed punt, but still. Dalvin Cook held in check: Cook did not have a lot of running lanes against the stifling Bears defense. He finished with 96 rushing yards on 30 carries. The Minnesota defense stepped up: The Vikings offense wasn't perfect, but the defense practically was in the second half. Chicago's only second half score came on special teams. The Bears offense either punted or turned the ball over on downs in each of their second half possessions.

Stars of the game

WR Justin Jefferson: Jefferson went for 135 receiving yards on eight receptions. S Harrison Smith: Smith made an interception off a tipped pass. He also had a nice pass breakup to force fourth down. He finished with two pass deflections in the game. LB Eric Wilson: Wilson is becoming a fixture on the "Stars of the game" lists. He finished with seven total tackles, a sack and a pass deflection.

It was over when...

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in after Nick Foles went down with an injury. The Vikings defense forced a turnover on downs, and Kirk Cousins got his first victory on Monday night.

What's next?

Minnesota takes on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. C.T. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.