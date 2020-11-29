Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers: inactives

Minnesota has struggled on special teams in a variety of ways thus far.

Long snapper Austin Cutting had two bad snaps on field goals during a three-game stretch. Minnesota also gave up two blocked punts to the Lions.

The Vikings have been less-than-stellar on punt returns this year, too. K.J. Osborn has averaged 1.5 yards per punt return this season. He also fumbled on a punt return in the last game, but the Vikings recovered it.

So special teams has been very inconsistent. The Vikings inactivates show that the team is moving in a fresh direction in that area. Here is the list:

PR KJ Osborn

LS Austin Cutting

G Ezra Cleveland

TE Irv Smith Jr.

S Curtis Riley

DE Jordan Brailford

CB Dylan Mabin

