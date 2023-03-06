Minnesota Vikings veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks cut ahead of free agency

The Minnesota Vikings have cut the star veteran linebacker who had led them in tackles in seven of the last eight seasons.

With free agency approaching, the Vikings announced Monday that they have cut all-pro Eric Kendricks in a cost-saving move.

"As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensa said Monday in a statement. "While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric's contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter."

Who is former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks?

Originally Minnesota's second-round selection from the 2015 NFL draft, Kendricks, 31, has been one of the most dependable inside linebackers in all of football.

Thank you for your countless contributions on and off the field here in Minnesota, EK! pic.twitter.com/cQVHADAHmN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 6, 2023

Kendricks started 113 of his 117 games in Minnesota. In his career, he has posted 919 tackles, 15 sacks and nine interceptions. He led the Vikings in tackles in 66 games, which set a franchise record. In 2019, he collected 110 tackles, 12 passes defended and four tackles for loss on his way to a first-team, all-pro and Pro Bowl selections.

What else did Vikings brass say about Eric Kendricks?

"It is extremely difficult to start more than 100 games in this league, but Eric has been a staple in the locker room since he entered the NFL," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "During my first year as head coach, Eric played a critical role as a captain and a member of the leadership council in helping establish the culture we want in Minnesota. He was a consistent mentor to his younger teammates, and his tireless work ethic set a standard for others to emulate.

"I'm thankful to have had the chance to coach Eric as a player and get to know him as a person," O'Connell added. "I know he and Ally will have an immediate positive impact on their next team and community."

