Minnesota Vikings unveil “The Vikings Classic” throwback jersey

For the first time since the 2010 season, the Minnesota Vikings will be wearing a throwback uniform. On Tuesday afternoon in a virtual event with season ticket holders, C.J. Ham wore the new throwback jersey dubbed “The Vikings Classic.” They will be debuting them on Sunday, September 10th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last version of the Vikings throwback jerseys were worn by the team in 2011. They were direct throwback to the 1970’s Purple People Eaters, but these are directly linked to the 1962 Vikings.

The differentiator is the gold trim. The numbers are outlined in gold, something that you saw with the Randy Moss-era uniforms. The shoulder pattern was lower on the arm back in 1962, but the design is the same. The one similarity between these and the last throwback the Vikings wore was the gray facemask.

These will for sure debut in week one, but that likely won’t be the last time they are worn this season. All in all, these are beautiful.

