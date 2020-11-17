Minnesota Vikings turn INT into amazing Adam Thielen touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

He had sweet feet with the Alex Trebek cleats and needed just one hand to make a spectacular touchdown grab to open the scoring Monday as the Minnesota Vikings got the jump on the Chicago Bears.

First, Nick Foles was picked off by Harrison Smith on a Keystone Kops, kind of deflection play.

Six plays later, Kirk Cousins targeted Adam Thielen, who made the amazing grab in the end zone. After the PAT, it was 7-0.

The Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu was impressed with the handiwork.

