Minnesota Vikings trade OL Jesse Davis to Pittsburgh

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
  Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is wheeling and dealing today.

After trading for a defensive lineman in DL Ross Blacklock, Adofo-Mensah was able to shed some salary cap space by sending offensively lineman Jesse Davis to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Vikings signed Davis to a one-year/$3 million contract with $1.5 million in signing bonuses to potentially be their starting right guard. He got beat out by rookie second-round pick Ed Ingram and was subsequently dealt to a Steelers team that was desperate to get offensive linemen in the building.

Davis has guard and tackle flexibility but hasn’t been good at either position whatsoever. In fact, his pass-blocking grade of 4.5 against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first week of the preseason.

The move is a signal that Adofo-Mensah is being really shrewd with his roster moves trying a Moneyball-Esque approach in reducing cap hits that aren’t necessary.

Be sure to keep tabs on all the Vikings roster cuts with our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

